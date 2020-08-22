e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC notice to UT on plea against encroachment in Chandigarh’s Sector-48 auto market

HC notice to UT on plea against encroachment in Chandigarh’s Sector-48 auto market

The high court bench has sought a response by September 3 on the plea received from the Chandigarh Sector 7 Cooperative House Building (First) Society Limited

chandigarh Updated: Aug 22, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday served a notice to Chandigarh administration on a plea seeking removal of illegal encroachments by shopkeepers/motor mechanics in Sector 48C market.

The high court bench of justice RK Jain has sought a response by September 3 on the plea received from the Chandigarh Sector 7 Cooperative House Building (First) Society Limited.

The court was told that in 1999, the administration had framed a scheme of allotment of sites on leasehold basis to auto spare part dealers and auto repair mechanics in the city in order to control mushrooming of auto spare parts dealers and mechanics on streets and allotted designated places.

Now, auto dealers in Sector 48 auto market were carrying out repair outside the designated area and even a liquor vend and a tavern had been opened on a site allotted to auto dealers.

The court was told that besides five cooperative societies, there was a school and a hospital, too, in the sector, and anti-social elements had started creating problems for residents, especially women and girls. The authorities had been told on a number of occasions to take remedial steps, but there was no improvement on the ground, the court was told while being requested to intervene.

top news
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
China tells Pakistan it opposes ‘unilateral’ steps that complicate situation in Kashmir
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
WHO hopes Covid-19 can be over in two years, chief Tedros says
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
‘Facebook denounces hate and bigotry’, says its India chief amid content row
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
AIIMS forensic team to analyze Sushant Singh Rajput case reports, give medico-legal opinion
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
Railways scrap tender for Vande Bharat trains month after getting bids from Chinese JV
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
New satellite imagery suggests China is building military infrastructure opposite Lipulekh
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In