Home / Chandigarh / Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana

Highest single-day spike of 15 Covid-19 deaths in Ludhiana

Also, 187 fresh infections have been reported from the district

chandigarh Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/HT
Representative image/HT
         

Ludhiana on Sunday reported 15 Covid-19 deaths, the highest in a single-day so far, and 187 fresh infections.

With this, the district’s infection tally has gone to 6,595, of which 1,951 cases are active while 4,398 patients have recovered. The death toll currently stands at 241, of which 153 have been recorded in just the last 16 days.

Those who succumbed to the virus on Sunday include four woman and 11 men; an 81–year-old man from Durgapuri, 63-year-old man from Deep Nagar, Gill Chowk; 58- year- old man from SKA Nagar, 85-year-old man from old city area, 75-year- old woman from Iqbal Gunj, 60- year-old woman from Manakwal village, 74-year- old man from Amarpura, 72-year-old man from Jagraon, 30-year-old man from Mundian Khurd, 68-year-old man from Sector 32, Chandigarh Road; 65-year-old woman from Salem Tabri, a 65- year-old man, 76- year-old man from Nirankari Mohalla, 52- year-old woman from Samrala and 65-year-old man from Guru Nanakpura in Payal.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said that till date, 66.70% (4,398 Covid positive patients) of the 6,593 patients have been cured.

He said that 18 patients (15 from Ludhiana district, two from Jalandhar and one from Jammu and Kashmir) succumbed to the virus on Sunday.

He said 282 patients (266 new patients from Ludhiana district and 16 from other states/districts) have tested positive in the last 24 hours.

He said that till date, a total of 84,995 samples have been taken, of which reports of 82,529 have been received, of which 75,213 tested negative and reports of 2,466 are pending.

