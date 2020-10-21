Holiday special train to ply on Kalka-Shimla track from October 21

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 01:11 IST

After a gap of seven months, the Kalka Shimla Express is set to ply on the heritage railway track from October 21 till November 30. The train will take 42 trips in all.

The train will depart from Kalka at 12.10pm and reach Shimla at 5.20pm. It will then depart from Shimla at 10.35am and arrive at the Kalka station at 4.10pm.

For this, sanitisation of the Shimla railway station was done on Monday. Apart from the station platform, the waiting hall and passenger area were also sanitised. The maintenance work of the railway track has also been completed.

Shimla railway station superintendent Prince Sethi said all the arrangements to resume the train have been made. All SOPs and guidelines issued by the government will strictly be followed, he added.

Railway has decided to operate holiday special trains during the festive season. These will comprise seven coaches, including two luxury coaches.

Shimla hoteliers and restaurant association president Sanjay Sood said the resumption of train services on Kalka-Shimla railway track will give a much-needed boost to the tourism and hospitality sector in the state, especially in Shimla. “This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, everyone involved in tourism and hospitality sector suffered huge losses and the resumption of train services after seven months is a positive step and we hope that more trains will be plied on this heritage track in the future to revive the tourism sector,” said Sood.

The Kalka-Shimla railway track was built during the British era in 1903. The track is 96 kilometres long and has a 2.6 feet narrow gauge track which goes through 18 railway stations and has over 880 bridges and more than 100 tunnels.

The railway track was declared a world heritage railway line by UNESCO in 2008.