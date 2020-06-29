e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Home guard stabbed to death in Jind

Home guard stabbed to death in Jind

The incident took place when he went to the salon where two men of his village stabbed him to death

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A 30-year-old home guard volunteer was stabbed to death at a salon in Jind’s Singhana village on Sunday, police said.

The victim was identified as Jitender Mehra of the same village. He is survived by parents, wife and a four-year-old son.

The incident took place when Mehra went to the shop where two men of his village stabbed him to death.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s father Mamu Ram said Jitender was sitting at the salon when Sandeep, who is out on bail, along with Ajit Kumar came there and committed the crime.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC against Sandeep and Ajit Kumar, who are at large.

