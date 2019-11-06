Hooda, Abhay tear into govt on farmers’, jobs issues

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:04 IST

Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD’s) lone MLA Abhay Chautala tore into the BJP-JJP coalition government on various issues pertaining to farmers and employment on the second day of the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

Participating in the discussion on the governor’s address, Hooda, who also is the leader of opposition, said the address should have listed government’s achievements and vision, but it had neither.

“Everyone knows the reality of fair recruitments as allegations are galore that jobs were given in lieu of cash. In group-D jobs too, highly educated youths got Class-4 jobs which was an insult to their education and with it, the poor and less educated were deprived of jobs,” Hooda said quoting newspaper reports.

When Hooda held that according to reports, health services were among worst in the country, former health minister Anil Vij and other BJP MLAs instantly countered him, insisting that these were rather reported to be the best.

“Election se pehle ek party kehti thi ‘75 paar’ aur doosri kehti thi ‘Yamuna paar’. Ab dono ban gaye hain yaar,” Hooda said, sarcastically reminding the BJP and its junior partner the JJP of their pre-poll slogans. Notably, the BJP had aimed at more than 75 seats, while the JJP had projected its aim to send the saffron party beyond the Yamuna.

“The BJP government promised to double the income of farmers. I would like to know if potatoes are being sold at 9 paise/kg, will the BJP government buy them at 18 paise/kg?” Hooda questioned.

INLD MLA Abhay Chautala in his scathing attack alleged that there was a scam in the purchase of paddy wherein farmers were paid less than the MSP under the pretext of either moisture or other norms. “The governor probably did not read the entire address intentionally as he too must have found it to be a bundle of lies,” he said.

Slamming the coalition government, he asked its stand as one party had promised to give ₹6,000 and ₹9,000 to educated unemployed youth, while another one had promised ₹11,000 to them.

Earlier, the House saw repeated uproar when former speaker and BJP’s Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal gave details of the governor’s address. Congress’ Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Geeta Bhukkal, BB Batra, Aftab Ahmad, Mohd Ilyas, Jagbir Malik, Jaiveer Balmiki and Shakuntala Khatak could be seen repeatedly objecting to the various achievements highlighted by Kanwar Pal.