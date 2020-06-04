HP cabinet nod for constituting Sixth Finance Commission

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to constituting of the Sixth Finance Commission, which will review the financial status of panchayats and urban local bodies and recommend steps to the government for further improvements.

At a meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet also decided to increase by Rs 300 the monthly honorarium of Jal Rakshaks (for water harvesting), who will now get Rs 3,300. Para fitters and para pump operators will get Rs 4,300.

Other decisions included amending the income criteria for eligibility of 3/2 biswa land (1 biswa is equal to 1,350 square feet) in rural/urban areas for houseless persons and families by increasing it from Rs. 50,000 to Rs one lakh per annum to enable more people to benefit from the scheme.

Approvals were granted for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under the Atal School Vardi Yojna to students of classes 1, 3, 6 and 9 through e-tenders by the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. for 2020-21.

The move will benefit 2,56,514 students.

The Cabinet also approved creation of a State Disaster Mitigation Fund and guidelines for the administration of the fund under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Rules, 2011, to meet expenses on mitigation, as preparedness and response activities are covered under a separate fund known as State Disaster Management Fund. Abut 20% of the State Disaster Risk Management Fund will be used for mitigation, which comes to Rs 90.80 crore for the current financial year.

It was also recommended that Rs. 50 crore be used for the national fund for managing seismic and landslide risks in hill states.

Consent was also given for setting up a silkworm seed production centre at Thunag in Mandi district with filling up of four posts for the unit.

A new government polytechnic institute will be set up in the Sulah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra with creation and filling up of 29 posts of different categories to manage this institution.

A call was taken to create and fill three more posts of different categories at the Civil Hospital, Tihra, in Mandi district.