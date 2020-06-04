e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HP cabinet nod for constituting Sixth Finance Commission

HP cabinet nod for constituting Sixth Finance Commission

Honorarium for Jal Rakshaks, pump operators increased by Rs 300, income criteria for land eligibility for houseless persons increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 16:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a cabinet meeting at the Himachal Pradesh secretariat in Shimla on Thursday.
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presiding over a cabinet meeting at the Himachal Pradesh secretariat in Shimla on Thursday.(HT PHOTO )
         

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to constituting of the Sixth Finance Commission, which will review the financial status of panchayats and urban local bodies and recommend steps to the government for further improvements.

At a meeting presided over by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, the cabinet also decided to increase by Rs 300 the monthly honorarium of Jal Rakshaks (for water harvesting), who will now get Rs 3,300. Para fitters and para pump operators will get Rs 4,300.

Other decisions included amending the income criteria for eligibility of 3/2 biswa land (1 biswa is equal to 1,350 square feet) in rural/urban areas for houseless persons and families by increasing it from Rs. 50,000 to Rs one lakh per annum to enable more people to benefit from the scheme.

Approvals were granted for procurement, supply and distribution of school bags under the Atal School Vardi Yojna to students of classes 1, 3, 6 and 9 through e-tenders by the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd. for 2020-21.

The move will benefit 2,56,514 students.

The Cabinet also approved creation of a State Disaster Mitigation Fund and guidelines for the administration of the fund under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Rules, 2011, to meet expenses on mitigation, as preparedness and response activities are covered under a separate fund known as State Disaster Management Fund. Abut 20% of the State Disaster Risk Management Fund will be used for mitigation, which comes to Rs 90.80 crore for the current financial year.

It was also recommended that Rs. 50 crore be used for the national fund for managing seismic and landslide risks in hill states.

Consent was also given for setting up a silkworm seed production centre at Thunag in Mandi district with filling up of four posts for the unit.

A new government polytechnic institute will be set up in the Sulah Vidhan Sabha area of Kangra with creation and filling up of 29 posts of different categories to manage this institution.

A call was taken to create and fill three more posts of different categories at the Civil Hospital, Tihra, in Mandi district.

tags
top news
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice , says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice , says Kerala CM
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
Macron underlines India’s importance in ensuring access to Covid treatment
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
After Kashmir, Mission Kabul is on terror groups Jaish, Lashkar radar
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
‘5 govt, 3 private hospitals in Delhi solely for virus treatment’: Sisodia
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
LIVE: Days after Arunachal was declared coronavirus-free, 37 test +ve in state
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
Covid-19: UP CM Adityanath hands over his official plane to health dept
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In