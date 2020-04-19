e-paper
HP Cong demands resumption of trade in state

State party president Kuldeep Rathore has written to CM Jai Ram Thakur in the matter.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress has urged the government to start trade in the state after proper assessment of commercial and industrial businesses.

In a letter to chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur, state Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said, “Fortunately, Himachal Pradesh is probably one of the safest states. We have to continue with the same level of precautions in the future and at the same time, plan for restrictions on all commercial/business activities in a phased manner after April so that people can start earning their livelihood.”

Reiterating the party’s commitment to the Union and the state government in the fight against Covid-19, the Congress leader also demanded procurement of the adequate stock of apple cartons for next season.

OPT FOR MASS TESTING: CONG TO GOVERNOR

Meanwhile, former CM Virbhadra Singh, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Rathore visited governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan and highlighted the difficulties being faced by industrialists, common people and farmers.

A memorandum submitted by the delegation mentioned that mass testing of the Covid-19 be carried out on war footing, and number of test labs and isolation centres should be increased. Other demands raised by them are – allowing stranded people to go to their homes, conversion of tourism hotels and government guesthouses into quarantine centres and grant of relief package to corona warriors. “The state government should also announce to pay ₹1 crore to the families of victim warriors and offer employment to a family member,” the memorandum read.

