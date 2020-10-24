HP logs five deaths, 173 fresh infections

chandigarh

Himachal on Saturday recorded 173 fresh Covid-19 infections taking the state’s tally to 20,213.

The death toll mounted to 285 as five more patients succumbed to the contagion. Three fatalities have been reported in Shimla and one each in Hamirpur and Kangra.

Of the new cases, 58 were reported in Mandi, 32 in Kullu, 22 in Shimla, 16 in Solan, nine in Kangra, eight in Hamirpur, seven each in Sirmaur and Lahaul-Spiti, six in Una, five in Bilaspur and three in Chamba.

There are 2,605 active cases in the state. As many as 17,296 people have been cured so far.

Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,529 cases followed by Kangra where 2,859 people have been detected positive till date. Mandi is on the third sport with 2,666 cases. Sirmaur has 2,215 cases, Shimla 2,172, Una 1,503, Kullu, 1,235, Bilaspur 1,186, Hamirpur 1,171, Chamba 1,093, Lahaul-Spiti 312 and Kinnaur 272 cases.