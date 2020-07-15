e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HPU extends last date to submit BTech entrance exam forms to July 31

HPU extends last date to submit BTech entrance exam forms to July 31

UIT offers BTech in information technology, civil engineering, electrical engineering, computer science and engineering and in electronics and communication engineering

chandigarh Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh University’s (HPU’s) University Institute of Technology (UIT) on Wednesday extended the last date of submitting online entrance test applications for admission to bachelor of technology courses till July 31 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Forms can be submitted online by visiting the university’s official website. Earlier, the date was extended till June 30, after which it was further extended till July 15.

UIT offers BTech in information technology (IT), civil engineering (CE), electrical engineering (EE), computer science and engineering (CSE) and in electronics and communication engineering (ECE).

Admissions are conducted through a 200-mark common entrance test where students are tested through multiple choice questions covering physics, chemistry and mathematics. A candidate must pass Class 12 with a minimum 50% marks to qualify for admission.

