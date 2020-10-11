e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 11, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HT Chandigarh Our Take: Why we need to act now to save juvenile delinquents

HT Chandigarh Our Take: Why we need to act now to save juvenile delinquents

The fact that 209 juveniles were arrested last year is a telling commentary on the negative influences on youngsters today

chandigarh Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:49 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
NGOs were roped in to help the police survey 22,000 children, 3,000 of whom from six peripheral areas were identified as high-risk.
NGOs were roped in to help the police survey 22,000 children, 3,000 of whom from six peripheral areas were identified as high-risk.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

They are young, just beginning life, so the figures released by the National Crime Records Bureau related to juvenile crimes and Chandigarh Police apprehending eight juveniles for rape and registering 117 cases against others in the city for various offences in 2019 are definitely a cause for concern.

The number of rape cases had come down last year as against five in 2018 and seven in 2017, and other offences too showed a dip from 137 in 2018 and 159 in 2017. But the fact that 209 juveniles were arrested last year is a telling commentary on the negative influences on youngsters today.

Last year, one juvenile was apprehended for outraging a woman’s modesty and two for kidnapping, against five caught for the former offence and three for the latter in 2018. In 2017, police had detained seven juveniles for rape, three for outraging modesty and five for kidnapping.

Thirty six others had been caught for theft, 14 for burglary and three for murder.

Refraining from commenting on sexual offences a senior Chandigarh police official on condition of anonymity said, “Minors take to thefts to make easy money.” Many of those apprehended admitted to having committed thefts to buy expensive phones or branded clothes and shoes, while a few were lured into crime to fund their craving for drugs. In fact, the ones involved in robbery and murders were also doing it to buy drugs, he added.

The police are making efforts to mainstream many of these offenders by training them in various skills under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana to improve their lives and keep them away from crime and drugs. NGOs had also been roped in to help the police survey 22,000 children, 3,000 of whom from six peripheral areas were identified as high-risk. They have been enrolled with police help in vocational courses.

For an understaffed police force that’s also under tremendous pressure to handle rising crime rates in the city, these are commendable efforts, but a lot more needs to be done to save these young lives.

SAVE LIVES

Can juvenile delinquents be mainstreamed?

What immediate interventions can help mainstream juvenile delinquents? Send your responses with a photograph to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by October 16.

top news
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
Pak politicises FATF, hires top lobbying firm for a US bailout from grey list
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SVAMITVA scheme can become a game-changer | Opinion
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
SRH vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020: Khaleel gets Buttler to leave RR struggling
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
China holds event to remember Indian doctor Kotnis
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Railways to upgrade high speed trains with only special AC coaches
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
Will Covid-19 cases increase during winter? Likely, says Harsh Vardhan
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Review and SRH vs RR and MI vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In