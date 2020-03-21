Husband among 6 held for killing woman in Bhadson

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:26 IST

A 22-year-old woman of Bhadson was allegedly killed by her husband and five others over dowry. Kin of the victim have alleged that she was being mistreated after she gave birth to a girl child last year.

Police have booked the victim’s husband, mother-in-law and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law under Section 304B (dowry death) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Victim Ladi Kaur and her sister, both residents of Wajidpur village, were married to two brothers residing in Bhadson two years back. Last year, Ladi gave birth to a daughter. This year, her sister gave birth to a girl child at her maternal home in Wajidpur.

Lovepreet Singh, brother of the victim, said that the family’s behaviour towards his sisters was not good after this. “It’s been two months since the second girl was born. No one from my sisters’ in-laws family came to see the newborn or take the mother-daughter back home,” he said.

He added that Ladi was also being harassed for dowry. The panchayat had to intervene once in the past to settle the dispute. “But today, Ladi was strangulated to death and her husband and in-laws, who then tried to make it look like a suicide,” said Lovepreet.

Bhadson police said that the victim’s husband Sandeep Kumar, his brothers Bablu and Ravinder Singh, his mother Kiran Bala and two sisters have been arrested.

Bhadson station house officer (SHO) Malvinder Singh said that investigation was being done. “It seems that the victim was strangulated using a dupatta,” he said.