IAF strike on Balakot terror camp: Work continues on Kartarpur corridor on both sides of border amid tension

Even as tension escalated between India and Pakistan, especially in the border areas, in the wake of air strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot early on Tuesday morning. work on the Kartarpur corridor project continued as usual on both sides of the border.

Pakistani officials overseeing the project said work was not stopped (on their side) and there was no communication from their government in this regard. “There is no effect on the corridor work on our side. Let us see what India does. Hopefully, the situation will get normal soon,” Tariq Wazir, secretary, evacuee trust property board, told HT over phone.

“We have completed 50% work. There is no impact on the work so far. I am sure it will continue and will be completed soon,” said Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) general secretary Gopal Singh Chawla.

“The Pakistan government and the PSGPC are clear that the project will see the light of day. In Dera Baba Nanak and surrounding areas on the Indian side, work is still in the land acquisition phase,” he added.

On the India side, workers installed concrete yellow poles on the land to be acquired for permanent demarcation till evening. It was done amid heavy security. Also, the movement of trucks carrying construction material and earthmovers was seen on Tuesday from Darshan Asthan, a place built few yards from the zero line to facilitate Indian devotees to have a glimpse of the Sikh shrine with binoculars.

Though a growing tension was the talk of the town, devotees were seen visiting the Darshan Asthan as usual. BSF personnel said the footfall of devotees was normal and they had not received any direction from their seniors about restricting the movement of visitors or locals.

India and Pakistan agreed to give it access to Sikh pilgrims from the Indian side to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, the last resting place of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak. Both laid foundation stones for the project in November last year.

