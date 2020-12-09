e-paper
Illegal sale of liquor: Dushyant asks for e-receipts at all vends

Illegal sale of liquor: Dushyant asks for e-receipts at all vends

The deputy chief minister of Haryana said this while presiding over a review meeting with all district deputy excise and taxation commissioners through videoconferencing regarding licence

chandigarh Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Dushyant Chautala
Dushyant Chautala(HT file photo)
         

In a bid to prevent illegal sale of liquor, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday directed the excise and taxation officials to ensure that sales receipts are provided electronically at liquor vends in all districts by January 15.

Chautala said this while presiding over a review meeting with all district deputy excise and taxation commissioners through videoconferencing regarding licence. The minister also directed the officers to conduct raids to prevent illegal sale of liquor and impose penalty in cases of delay in recovery. In cases where recovery is outstanding and property is attached, take appropriate actions to get recovery done through that property, he added.

He said the excise officials should ensure that liquor is not served in hotels, restaurants and banquet halls which have not paid the licence fee. He also directed to examine the licence given for one day and to take action against those who serve liquor without licence.

Chautala said that there has been a significant increase in revenue due to prevention of illegal sale of liquor. He said that in the first six months of the current year, the excise department collected Rs 660 crore additional revenue than the previous year. It is believed that the excise department will not only meet the target of raising revenue of Rs 7,500 crore mentioned in the new policy 2020-21, but this time about 20% more revenue can be generated, he added.

