Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Indigo grounds its Chandigarh to Dubai flight from Dec 14 to Feb 15

The Chandigarh Airport handles nearly 32 commercial flights daily, and is now left with only single international connectivity

chandigarh Updated: Nov 26, 2019 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Mohali Indigo Airlines has temporally suspended its Chandigarh-Dubai flight from December 14 to February 15, 2020 taking into account frequent disruptions owing to bad weather during winters. With this, only Sharjah flight of Air India Express remains the only international flight operational from the Chandigarh International Airport. In September last year also, Indigo had discontinued the Dubai flight.

Last year, Air India Express pulled out of Bangkok sector owing to poor occupancy and losses.

An official of Indigo said, “The decision to discontinue the flight in the winters was taken on November 13. Due to bad weather, the flight is either delayed or diverted to Delhi which leads to huge loses to the carrier.”

Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHAIL) spokesperson Prince Dildar said, “The Indigo Airlines has discontinued their Dubai flight from December 14 till February 15. We are not aware of the reason, but we are providing them all facilities now. Moreover, there should be no problem for the airline as Air India’s Sharjah flight is operational.”

The Chandigarh Airport handles nearly 32 commercial flights daily, and is now left with only single international connectivity.

