Intelligence wing staffer murdered in Mohali

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:30 IST

A case of murder has been registered after a 52-year-old man working as a senior assistant with the intelligence wing of Punjab Police was found dead near Airport Chowk in Sohana area of Mohali on Wednesday.

Identified as Kulwinder Singh of Sector 43, Chandigarh, he held a clerical position at the Sector 76 office of the intelligence wing.

A passerby spotted his blood-stained body on the roadside in the afternoon. The victim had been reportedly hit with a sharp weapon on his head.

Kulwinder had left home with a friend from Dhuri on Tuesday evening. He had last called his brother around 10pm, informing him that he was having drinks with his friend at a hotel in Sector 42, Chandigarh, and that he would be back home soon. When the family called him back

at 11:45pm, the phone was switched off.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified person(s), though family suspects his friend from Dhuri is behind the murder,” said Ramandeep Singh, DSP (city), Mohali . Teams have been sent to trace the suspect and make him join the investigations.

Kulwinder’s wife had died in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, who is married, and a son, who was to move to Canada in a few days.