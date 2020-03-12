e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Intelligence wing staffer murdered in Mohali

Intelligence wing staffer murdered in Mohali

He was found dead near Airport Chowk in Sohana area of Mohali

chandigarh Updated: Mar 12, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Kulwinder Singh
Kulwinder Singh
         

A case of murder has been registered after a 52-year-old man working as a senior assistant with the intelligence wing of Punjab Police was found dead near Airport Chowk in Sohana area of Mohali on Wednesday.

Identified as Kulwinder Singh of Sector 43, Chandigarh, he held a clerical position at the Sector 76 office of the intelligence wing.

A passerby spotted his blood-stained body on the roadside in the afternoon. The victim had been reportedly hit with a sharp weapon on his head.

Kulwinder had left home with a friend from Dhuri on Tuesday evening. He had last called his brother around 10pm, informing him that he was having drinks with his friend at a hotel in Sector 42, Chandigarh, and that he would be back home soon. When the family called him back
at 11:45pm, the phone was switched off.

“We have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified person(s), though family suspects his friend from Dhuri is behind the murder,” said Ramandeep Singh, DSP (city), Mohali . Teams have been sent to trace the suspect and make him join the investigations.

Kulwinder’s wife had died in 2013. He is survived by a daughter, who is married, and a son, who was to move to Canada in a few days.

tags
top news
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
India suspends most visas for foreigners to prevent coronavirus spread
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
‘Deeply concerned’: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Expect to catch IB staffer Ankit Sharma killers from crowd-sourced video: Amit Shah
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
Two test positive for coronavirus in prelim test in Mumbai
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
10 things Amit Shah said on Delhi communal riots in Lok Sabha
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
2020 Hyundai Verna to come with Advanced Blue Link to bolster remote access
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
Uncertainty over IPL thickens after govt issues fresh visa guidelines
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news