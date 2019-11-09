Jakhar seeks Modi’s help in paying relief for stubble management

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:49 IST

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help in compensating farmers for non-Basmati variety of paddy by paying ₹100 each quintal as bonus for not burning stubble. Interacting with Modi during a langar on the occasion of inauguration of the immigration centre and flagging off of the first jatha of Indians through Kartarpur Corridor near Dera Baba Nanak on Saturday, Jakhar said, “Punjab is not in a comfortable financial position to pay ₹100 bonus per quintal as compensation to paddy growers.”

“The state contributes heavily as food bowl of the country. Punjab has to spare enough water and other resources for irrigation also. It will be befitting for the Central govt to help the farmers by paying ₹100 per quintal as bonus,” Jakhar told Modi in the presence of the chief minister.

On the $20 fee that Pakistan had imposed on Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims, Jakhar said the Central government should bear this under its special Tirath Yatra Package that it was offering to senior citizens only in some segments.