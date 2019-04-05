Jalandhar man kills aunt after she refuses to marry him

A 38-year-old man was on Thursday was arrested for killing his aunt with whom he was having an illicit affair, said police.

The accused, Paramjit Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, killed Kulwinder Kaur alias Pooja, 38, after the latter refused to marry him, they added.

In his complaint to the police, Pooja’s husband Raju said Paramjit was his distant nephew and had been staying with his family for the last six months. During this period, he developed illicit relations with his wife. Raju told police that he asked his wife to mend her ways, but she refused to pay heed to him. “On March 30, Paramjit said he was going to Baba Balak Nath shrine along with Pooja and her two daughters. However, he took them to his relative’s house in Rasulpur in SBS Nagar,” said Raju in his complaint.

On Wednesday, Raju said he got a call from Paramjit who told him that he had killed Pooja as she was refusing to marry him. He also said Pooja had duped him of his Rs 25,000 and was making plans to dump him.

SBS Nagar senior superintendent of police Alka Meena said checkpoints were set up at various places in the district to arrest Raju. “Banga police arrested Raju and recovered the knife with which he killed the woman whose body was found in a field in Rasulpur,” said Meena.

Police have registered a case against Paramjit under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Banga Sadar police station.

