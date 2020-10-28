e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / JJP leader’s son booked for assault, villagers say he flashed gun at them

JJP leader’s son booked for assault, villagers say he flashed gun at them

Some villagers of Damohpura in Jagadhari area had gathered on a road to protest against mining where Bhupinder and his friends reportedly had an argument with them in the presence of police officials

chandigarh Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:27 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times/Ambala
(Representational Image )
         

Yamunanagar police on Tuesday booked former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Jagadhari and currently Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) district president Arjun Singh’s son Bhupinder and his friends for allegedly pointing gun and threatening some villagers on Monday night.

On the complaint of a villager, Balram, police booked Bhupinder, Anil, Sachin and Ram under sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act. Arjun Singh, however, rubbished the charges against his son as politically motivated.

Some villagers of Damohpura in Jagadhari area had gathered on a road to protest against mining where Bhupinder and his friends reportedly had an argument with them in the presence of police officials, including in-charge of Buria police station Lajjaram.

“Bhupinder had a gun in his hand, but didn’t point it on anyone. It will be investigated if he has a licence or not. The accused seemed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Lajjaram said. Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said the matter is being investigated.

Arjun Singh said his son has a pistol for his personal safety. “I accept that he was drunk, but he didn’t point gun at anybody. He didn’t even flash it or fired it, but just gave it to the police officer so that it is not misused by anyone from the crowd,” Singh told HT.

tags
top news
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Saha, Warner show crushes Delhi Capitals
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
Facebook India’s Ankhi Das quits as head of public policy
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
A day later, Delhi HC suspends sentencing of former MoS Coal Dilip Ray in coal scam
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In