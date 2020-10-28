JJP leader’s son booked for assault, villagers say he flashed gun at them

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:27 IST

Yamunanagar police on Tuesday booked former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Jagadhari and currently Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) district president Arjun Singh’s son Bhupinder and his friends for allegedly pointing gun and threatening some villagers on Monday night.

On the complaint of a villager, Balram, police booked Bhupinder, Anil, Sachin and Ram under sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Arms Act. Arjun Singh, however, rubbished the charges against his son as politically motivated.

Some villagers of Damohpura in Jagadhari area had gathered on a road to protest against mining where Bhupinder and his friends reportedly had an argument with them in the presence of police officials, including in-charge of Buria police station Lajjaram.

“Bhupinder had a gun in his hand, but didn’t point it on anyone. It will be investigated if he has a licence or not. The accused seemed to be under the influence of alcohol,” Lajjaram said. Yamunanagar SP Kamaldeep Goyal said the matter is being investigated.

Arjun Singh said his son has a pistol for his personal safety. “I accept that he was drunk, but he didn’t point gun at anybody. He didn’t even flash it or fired it, but just gave it to the police officer so that it is not misused by anyone from the crowd,” Singh told HT.