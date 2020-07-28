e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua sworn in as Himachal high court judge

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua sworn in as Himachal high court judge

Keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, no formal ceremony was held and the oath-taking ceremony was telecast on YouTube

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua was on Tuesday sworn in as a judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court.

Keeping with Covid-19 guidelines, no formal ceremony was held and the oath-taking ceremony was telecast on YouTube.She was administered an oath of office by chief justice L Narayana Swamy at the high court. Before this, she was serving as an additional judge of the high court.

HP high court judge justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, justice Sureshwar Thakur, justice Vivek Singh Thakur, justice Sandeep Sharma, justice Chander Bhusan Barowalia and justice Anoop Chitkara attended the oath ceremony over video-conference.

Proceedings were carried out by the registrar general Virender Singh. He read out the warrant of appointment issued by the president of India.

Born on May 25,1969 in Nahan, district Sirmaur, Rewal graduated from Government Degree College, Nalagarh, in Solan in 1988.She obtained an LLB degree from the Himachal Pradesh University in 1991 with three gold medals. She was the recipient of merit scholarships and certificates .

She represented HPU at the inter-university moot court competition in 1989 and was awarded best female student advocate. She was enrolled as an advocate at the bar council of Himachal Pradesh in December, 1991, after which she started independent practice.

She was designated senior advocate in July, 2015. She practised in Shimla, primarily the high court and has also appeared before the HP state administrative tribunal, Shimla. During initial years of practice, she also appeared before the court of the divisional commissioner, Shimla, financial commissioner (revenue), Shimla and HP State Consumers Disputes Redressal Commissioner, Shimla. She mostly dealt with civil, constitutional, environmental and service matters. She became an additional judge of the high court on May 30.

