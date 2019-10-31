Kadian appointed pro-tem speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

chandigarh

Chandigarh Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday appointed Raghuvir Singh Kadian, MLA, Beri, as the pro-tem (or acting) speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. An official spokesman said in a release that on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha session, which is scheduled to be held on November 4, Kadian would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected MLAs of the state. A six-time MLA, Kadian was also speaker of the state assembly from 2005 to 2009.

