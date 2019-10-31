e-paper
Thursday, Oct 31, 2019

Kadian appointed pro-tem speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

Kadian would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected MLAs of the state on November 4

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2019 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandiagarh
Chandigarh Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Thursday appointed Raghuvir Singh Kadian, MLA, Beri, as the pro-tem (or acting) speaker of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. An official spokesman said in a release that on the first day of the Vidhan Sabha session, which is scheduled to be held on November 4, Kadian would administer the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected MLAs of the state. A six-time MLA, Kadian was also speaker of the state assembly from 2005 to 2009.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 22:54 IST

