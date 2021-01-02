e-paper
Kashmir reels under sub-zero temperatures as snow forecast from Monday

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Icicles hang from the roof of a building at the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of -7.5 degrees, while Pahalgam was colder at -8.4 degrees Celsius.
Icicles hang from the roof of a building at the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of -7.5 degrees, while Pahalgam was colder at -8.4 degrees Celsius.(PTI Photo)
         

Kashmir Valley continued to reel under sub-zero conditions on Saturday with the weather office predicting snowfall from Monday.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir was the coldest place in the valley at -8.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of -7.5 degrees and Kokernag -6.4 degrees.

“Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of -5.9 degrees, which is four degrees below normal, while Jammu was better at 5.5 degrees,” said Mohammad Hussain Mir, a meteorologist at the Srinagar centre.

The weather is expected to be dry and cold in J&K and Ladakh till Sunday.

“A spell of light to moderate snowfall is likely on January 4 and 5 in Kashmir besides the hill areas of Jammu and Zoji La, Drass and hill areas of Zanskar and Leh district,” meteorology centre director Sonam Lotus said.

In Ladakh, Leh recorded a low of -15.6 degrees, while Kargil was even colder at -20.4 degrees. The coldest place in the country, Drass, recorded a low of -28.2 degrees.

Jammu division’s Bhaderwah and Batote regions recorded -2.1 degrees and -1.2 degrees, respectively.

