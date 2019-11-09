Kashmir’s walnut trade takes a hit

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:56 IST

At the centre of Kashmir’s walnut trade in the border town of Uri, shopkeepers are facing losses because of ceasefire violations, connectivity problems and uncertainty since August when the Centre revoked special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Businessman Mohammad Amin Chalkoo, 76, says most of the walnuts have been destroyed this season. “The curfew made the situation difficult and the rest was due to a poor harvest,” he said.

For over a century, Uri boasts of the Lagama market where India’s finest walnut kernels are sold. However, this year, the market was open for a few days unlike the normal duration of two months.

Uri Beopar Mandal president Parvaiz Ahmad Chalkoo said, “We are unable to send our stock to markets outside. We estimate a loss of ₹10 crore in two months. We are selling the walnut in local markets but not earning much.”

Walnuts from Uri are transported to Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, especially around Diwali. In the absence of communication, the traders were unable to take orders and send the produce.

“We were unable to decide what should be the rate of walnuts as it is fixed in comparison to the market rates in Delhi. On the basis of an estimate, we decide the rates,” said Mohammad Yousuf Kakroo, 60, who also runs a shop in Lagama. “This increased our loss,” he said.

Traders in Uri employ daily-wage labourers for plucking walnuts that are to be cleaned to be sold. Due to the strike, no labourer came forward. “Those who did, demanded a heavy price,” Mohammad Amin Chalkoo said. Cross-border shelling damaged trees in villages.

Shabbir Ahmad Awan, 36, of Badgran village said, “Labourers demand ₹ 500 per day to pick the walnuts, while the rate was ₹200 before.”

Mohammad Amin Chalkoo said, “If there is delay in plucking walnuts, its kernel gets dark, leading to a drop in price.” The colour of the kernel is an indication of its quality and the cost. While the white walnut kernel is sold at a wholesale rate of ₹ 800 to ₹1,000, the brown-blackened one is sold at half that price.

“The price of walnuts has increased this year because of circumstances. Last year, the rates were ₹600 for top quality kernels,” said Shafqat Aziz, 40, who is in business for 15 years. The overall turnover of Lagama market is ₹50 to ₹60 crore per season, he added.

There are 25 wholesale traders in Lagama and over 60 local sellers.