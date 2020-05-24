e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Kids, cops among 53 test coronavirus positive in Haryana

Kids, cops among 53 test coronavirus positive in Haryana

State’s count mounts to 1,184 while recovery rate reaches 64.61%

chandigarh Updated: May 24, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana on Sunday registered 53 new coronavirus cases from 10 districts, which took the state’s tally to 1,184.

While 14 fresh cases were reported from Faridabad, nine were detected in Gurugram, eight in Karnal, seven in Hisar and five each in Rewari and Sonepat. Two cases surfaced in Jhajjar and one each in Panipat, Rohtak and Kaithal.

According to health department officials, the new patients included two kids of Karnal; a cop posted in Kurukshetra district jail; a migrant labourer in Sonepat who had come from Delhi on May 22; a 19-year-old man of Kaithal and four members of an Adampur family with travel history to Delhi and Mumbai among others.

A Delhi cop and a Railways employee were among five people who tested positive in Sonepat. At least four members of a family were also found infected in Rewari’s Bikaner village.

Nuh, Ambala and Yamunanagar districts, however, didn’t have any active case of Covid-19 on Sunday and the state’s recovery rate was 64.61%, the health bulletin stated.

Also, no one among the Haryana natives, who were recently deported from the US, was found infected on Sunday. On Saturday, 64 people had tested positive for Covid-19 in Haryana, including 21 US deportees.

KARNAL CORONAVIRUS PATIENT BOOKED FOR HIDING TRAVEL HISTORY

Karnal: A coronavirus patient was booked by Karnal police for hiding his travel history and infecting six members of his family.

As per the police, the patient is a resident of Chaman Garden in Karnal city and runs a cloth house.

He had visited Delhi on May 15, but did not disclose his travel history and continued to come to his shop.

On Saturday, he, along with his wife and son, had tested positive and four more members of his family were found infected on Sunday.

Karnal SP Surender Singh Bhoria said the man has been booked under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In