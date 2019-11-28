Libraries, edu institutes across Punjab to get books on Guru Nanak free

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:32 IST

Chandigarh The Punjab government has decided to provide free set of four books based on the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev to all the higher educational institutes and libraries across the state.

These books published by the department of tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, have been authored by the prominent writers. The four books include ‘Coffee Table Book -The Golden Tree’ dedicated to Guru Nanak by Dr Surjit Patar, ‘Guru Nanak Bani-Path and Vyakhya’ by Sikh scholar Dr Ratan Singh Jaggi, ‘Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji- Life and Relics’ by Professor Gurbir Singh and research fellow Saliner Singh, and ‘Lonely Planet-Guru Nanak’s Blessed Trail’ by Puneetinder Sidhu.

Cultural affairs and tourism minister Charanjit Singh Channi, while receiving of a set of books from the officials of the tourism department, said the government had decided to provide a free set of books to all the higher educational Institutes and libraries of the state as part of the 550th Parkash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak.