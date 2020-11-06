Logjam in Haryana assembly over resolution thanking Centre for farm laws

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 16:16 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resolution to thank the BJP-led central government for the “landmark farm laws” brought proceedings in the Haryana assembly to a halt on Friday afternoon with the opposition Congress demanding voting before a discussion on the resolution.

Turning down the Congress demand for voting on the resolution, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said: “How can there be voting before a discussion?”

The House was adjourned for half an hour soon after Khattar moved the resolution at 1.30pm, welcoming the three recent farm laws of the Centre but this did not go down well with the Congress. Its members didn’t let the House function or hold a debate.

The debate on the resolution was yet to start till 4pm. The Congress, which was demanding voting first on the resolution, forced two adjournments and walked out of the assembly earlier in the morning after Question Hour.