Ludhiana gangrape: Suspended ASI dismissed from service, SHO shunted out for delay in action

The assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who was earlier suspended for not taking timely action in the case involving the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman on February 9, was on Sunday dismissed from service by the police department citing ‘grave misconduct’ on his part.

ASI Vidya Ratan was investigating officer at the police station when the victim’s friend approached him after the incident took place. Deputy inspector general (DIG Ludhiana range) Ranbir Singh Khatra confirmed the development.

Also, Mullanpur Dakha station house officer (SHO) Rajan Parminder Singh was transferred on Sunday while sub-inspector (SI) Jarnail Singh was suspended for negligence. SI Jarnail was the duty officer at the police station on February 9.

“Inspector Jagdish Kumar Sharma has replaced Parminder Singh, who was shifted to police lines, as Mullanpur Dakha SHO. He (Parminder) was responsible for every action or lack of it being the SHO,” senior superintendent of police (SSP rural)Varinder Singh Brar said.

Ajay and Saif Ali, residents of Tibba (Ludhiana), Jagroop Singh of Jaspal Bangar (Ludhiana), Surmu of Khanpur village in Ludhiana district, Sadiq Ali of Rehpa village in SBS Nagar, besides a juvenile aged 17 of Kathua of Jammu have been arrested for the gangrape.

“The investigation is on and if the involvement of more people is found we will arrest them too.

The incident

In their complaint, the 21-year-old woman and her male friend told the police that they were kidnapped by 10 people on February 9 near Issewal bridge and held them hostage for money till morning.

The woman was gangraped at a vacant plot at Issewal village, while her friend was physically assaulted. The accused allegedly demanded ₹2 lakh from their friends in lieu of releasing them. But police in their probe claimed that six youths committed the crime.

A case was registered under Sections 376-D (gangrape), 384 (extortion) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 23:16 IST