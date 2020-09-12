Ludhiana: Green stretch along Buddha Nullah inspected

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:17 IST

With an aim to stop dumping of garbage in the Buddha Nullah and increase plantations for its beautification, head of special task force (STF) Satguru Uday Singh, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and mayor Balkar Sandhu on Friday visited the site in ward number 81 where councillor Rashi Aggarwal has developed a green stretch of around 550 metres along the nullah.

Ashu and Satguru Uday Singh deliberated on replicating the idea at the entire 14-km stretch of the nullah moving through the city.

While barbed wires have been installed to stop residents from dumping waste into the nullah, plantations have been taken up at the banks for beautification.

Aggarwal said she is working to develop another stretch of around 300 metres in her ward on similar lines. Residents and MC are also extending the required support, she added.

Satguru Uday Singh has appreciated the efforts done by Rashi Aggarwal.

“We will urge other councillors to take up similar projects in their wards. Satguru Uday Sigh has also assured that the Naamdhari sect will also contribute for the purpose. The state government is already working on a project to clean the nullah at a cost of around Rs 650 crore and we at the city level will work for beautification. A project for installing a fence alongside the nullah has already been approved under Smart City Mission and the project will commence at ground level soon,” Ashu said.

He added that they had also visited the Sidhwan canal waterfront in Sarabha Nagar area which has been developed under Smart City Mission to apprise Satguru Uday Singh about the efforts which are being done to clean the canal and its beautification.

As per sources, Singh conducted a meeting with dairy owners in the evening to take stock of status of projects being taken up to stop dumping of dairy waste in the nullah.

Plantation drive at Jagraon bridge

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and councillor Rakesh Prashar also planted trees alongside the retaining wall of Jagraon bridge on Friday. Sandhu said that trees have been planted for beautification of the area as the bridge would soon be opened for the public.