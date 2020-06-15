e-paper
Ludhiana: Rickshaw-puller attacks labourer for not offering liquor, booked

The accused assaulted labourer with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot assuming he was dead

chandigarh Updated: Jun 15, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A rickshaw-puller has been booked for attempting to murder a labourer in Sadhu Nagar of Haibowal here late Sunday evening for not giving him liquor.

The accused allegedly assaulted the labourer with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot assuming he was dead.

A team of the Haibowal police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The accused has been identified as Vinod Kumar alias Bhangi of Kehar Singh Nagar.

The victim, Gaurav Kainth alias Robert alias Shalu, 42, of Sandhu Nagar, said he lived in a shanty in a vacant plot in Sadhu Nagar and the accused was a regular visitor to his shanty, where they used to consume liquor together.

He said, “On Sunday night, we also consumed liquor together. When the liquor finished, the accused demanded more. When I told him that I was left with no liquor to offer him, the accused assaulted me and left.”

“However, after some time, the accused returned with a sharp-edged weapon and attacked with the intention of killing me. He assaulted me repeatedly and fled from the spot assuming that I was dead. The locals rushed me to a hospital.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, investigating the case, said a case under sections 307 (attempted murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

