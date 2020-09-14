Ludhiana vet varsity appoints four office-bearers

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 22:49 IST

The board of management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), in its 48th meeting on Monday, appointed four office bearers of the university.

JPS Gill has been appointed director of research, Parkash Singh Brar, director of extension education; Satyavan Rampal, director students’ welfare-cum-estate officer and HS Banga, registrar.

JPS Gill, appointed director research for his second term, is a renowned academician and leading researcher for the last 30 years with 11 years of administrative experience.

He is also the adjunct professor at University of Saskatchewan in Canada. Gill has managed 38 research projects as principal investigator (PI) and co-PI and developed nine international collaborations and research proposals.

He is also a member of the high-powered committee formed by the Punjab CM to develop a road map to boost the dairy sector in the state. Gill is a member of four scientific panels of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, currently the dean, college of veterinary science, has been appointed director of extension education. He had earlier served as PAU’s director of livestock farms.

He won India’s first ever twin project in collaboration with University of Calgary in veterinary education funded by World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) and has 23 other research projects funded by national and international agencies. As coordinator of Institution Development Plan funded by World Bank and government of India, he put in place plans to inculcate entrepreneurship skills in students and improve competence of teachers.

Satyavan Rampal has been appointed director students’ welfare and estate officer for second term. During his first term, he was nicknamed the “Green man of GADVASU” as the established solar panel systems for renewable energy and extensive plantation.

He strengthened the engineering unit for construction of various buildings at the GADVASU campus and uplifted sports facilities in various hostels for the overall development of the students. Dr Rampal has several national and international publications to his credit. He

Harmanjit Singh Banga, eminent veterinary pathologist, has been appointed registrar. He was earlier professor-cum-head, veterinary pathology, university librarian and currently, dean, College of Veterinary Science, Rampura Phul (Bathinda).

He is the founder-director of Centre of Advanced Faculty Training (CAFT) as it was during his tenure as head that the department bagged this coveted centre. Banga is the recipient of the Canadian Commonwealth Scholarship for pursuing his PhD at University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada.