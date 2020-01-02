Man arrested for killing brother’s wife over family feud

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:47 IST

Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 35-year-old woman with the arrest of her husband’s brother, who strangulated her over a family feud.

Palwinder Kaur of Goindwal Sahib’s Jiobala was found dead at an abandoned house in her village on Tuesday.

According to the police, her brother-in-law Balwinder Singh alias Makhan Singh had been nursing a grudge against her husband Sukhdev Singh, who works as a labourer in Dubai.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said, “Victim’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur had told us that her daughter’s body bore marks around her neck when it was recovered from an abandoned house. After postmortem examination of the body, a team led by Sadar station house officer Harinder Singh started investigation in the matter. Balwinder Singh was taken into custody due to his suspicious behaviour.”

“During questioning, Balwinder confessed to his crime. He told us that he had been nursing a grudge against his brother Sukhdev Singh, who had evicted him from the family’s ancestral house in the village,” the SP added.

The first information report (FIR) in the case has already been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.