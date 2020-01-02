e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / Man arrested for killing brother’s wife over family feud

Man arrested for killing brother’s wife over family feud

chandigarh Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police on Thursday claimed to have solved the murder case of a 35-year-old woman with the arrest of her husband’s brother, who strangulated her over a family feud.

Palwinder Kaur of Goindwal Sahib’s Jiobala was found dead at an abandoned house in her village on Tuesday.

According to the police, her brother-in-law Balwinder Singh alias Makhan Singh had been nursing a grudge against her husband Sukhdev Singh, who works as a labourer in Dubai.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP) (investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said, “Victim’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur had told us that her daughter’s body bore marks around her neck when it was recovered from an abandoned house. After postmortem examination of the body, a team led by Sadar station house officer Harinder Singh started investigation in the matter. Balwinder Singh was taken into custody due to his suspicious behaviour.”

“During questioning, Balwinder confessed to his crime. He told us that he had been nursing a grudge against his brother Sukhdev Singh, who had evicted him from the family’s ancestral house in the village,” the SP added.

The first information report (FIR) in the case has already been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.

top news
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
445 Bangladeshi caught returning from India in 2 months, claims BGB chief
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
Pak airspace risky, US aviation regulator warns pilots; cites Pulwama attack
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘The hug taught me many lessons’: K Sivan on PM Modi’s encouragement
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘India can’t lag behind’: PM Modi asks young DRDO scientists to spread wings
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
‘Smoke rising in Congress’: Saamana spotlights disquiet in Thackeray cabinet
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
MG sells over 3,000 units of Hector SUV in December of 2019
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
52-year-old Kolkata man spends five days with father’s decomposing corpse
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
Watch: Linking your Aadhaar with Pan Card, 8 things you should know
trending topics
GST CollectionHardik PandyaShivam DubePM ModiSara Ali KhanRajkummar RaoBJP Delhi Manifesto

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News