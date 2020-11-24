e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man held for cheating uncle of ₹5 lakh after promise to buy flat

Man held for cheating uncle of ₹5 lakh after promise to buy flat

A cheating case was registered two months ago after Pinjore resident Yunus Khan complained to the police that his nephew took money from him for a flat that his boss was selling

chandigarh Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 00:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An FIR under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Panchkula police against a man who defrauded his uncle of Rs5lakh.
An FIR under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered by Panchkula police against a man who defrauded his uncle of Rs5lakh.(REUTERS/For representational purposes)
         

A man who cheated his uncle of Rs 5 lakh by promising to book an apartment for him in Noida was arrested by Panchkula police on the basis of a complaint filed in September.

A cheating case was registered two months ago after Pinjore resident Yunus Khan complained to the police that his nephew Nafees Khan, who had come from Noida to stay with him two years ago, had taken money from him reportedly for an apartment his boss, Bhoopati, was selling in Noida for Rs 22 lakh. Nafees had said that even though the flat cost Rs 35 lakh his boss was selling it cheap as he had been transferred to Chandigarh.

By September 2018, Yunus gave Nafeez Rs 5 lakh to book the flat. “He handed over some documents, but those were fake. When contacted, Bhoopati said he was in Dubai. Whenever we questioned our nephew, he would assure us that he would make us meet Bhoopati when he returned to India,” Yunus said.

Alleging that his nephew has cheated him, Yunus finally forwarded a complaint to the police two months ago, following which an FIR under section 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

tags
top news
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
External affairs minister Jaishankar to visit Bahrain, UAE and Seychelles from tomorrow
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
India briefs select group of envoys on attempted attack in Nagrota by JeM
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Tarun Gogoi, man who led Assam from violence to peace dies at 84
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Joe Biden’s likely secy of state sees China as a challenge for India, US
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Next Maharashtra government swearing-in will be in broad daylight, says Devendra Fadnavis
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Man kills wife as their three kids sleep in same room in Delhi
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
Covid update: Oxford vaccine shows 70% efficacy; Maharashtra’s travel curb
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In