Home / Chandigarh / Man who sent hoax threat letter to Ambala airbase held

Man who sent hoax threat letter to Ambala airbase held

The accused said he wrote the letter to incriminate some people who had allegedly cheated him of ₹3,200 on an online market platform besides two women from Yamunanagar and Jalandhar with whom his relations had soured

chandigarh Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:45 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times/Ambala
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Two days after the Indian Air Force (IAF) airbase in Ambala received a letter warning of multiple blasts across the country, police arrested its sender on Monday.

Police officials said one Vishal, 25, of Bara village had confessed to the crime.He was arrested from Vijay Ratan Chowk in the Sadar Bazar area of the cantonment.

In the letter, it was alleged a few people had been given funds to blow prominent places in various cities, including Ambala, Delhi, Ayodhya on specified dates, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ram Kumar said, “Vishal said he wrote the letter to incriminate some people who had allegedly cheated him of ₹3,200 on an online market platform besides two women from Yamunanagar and Jalandhar with whom his relations had soured. He mentioned their names in the letter as the senders.” As of now, no terrorist involvement is suspected, said the DSP, adding that investigation is underway.

Vishal, who was remanded to one-day police custody, said, “I do not know what came upon me while I was doing this (writing the letter). But later I realised I had made a serious mistake.”

