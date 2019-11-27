Man who threatened to gun down anyone found smoking fined Rs 10,000

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:47 IST

A Chandigarh man, who pasted a poster at the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018, threatening to shoot any cop or advocate found smoking, was fined Rs 10,000 by a district court on Tuesday.

The convict, Baljeet Singh Khalsa , was found guilty under Section 3 (1) of the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, which is followed in Chandigarh, and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On August 7, 2018, a police party patrolling near the high court complex got information that someone had put up a poster at Gate No 1, which read that whoever, whether it is an advocate or a policeman, if seen smoking, will be shot dead.

The poster also threatened liquor vend owners against allowing stalls selling cigarettes outside their taverns, or face death.

Undersigned Baljeet Singh Khalsa, the poster said the people should support him to save Punjab from drugs. As the post carried his contact details, police arrested him soon after.