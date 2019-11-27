e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Man who threatened to gun down anyone found smoking fined Rs 10,000

Had pasted a threat poster at the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A Chandigarh man, who pasted a poster at the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2018, threatening to shoot any cop or advocate found smoking, was fined Rs 10,000 by a district court on Tuesday.

The convict, Baljeet Singh Khalsa , was found guilty under Section 3 (1) of the Delhi Defacement of Property Act, which is followed in Chandigarh, and Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

On August 7, 2018, a police party patrolling near the high court complex got information that someone had put up a poster at Gate No 1, which read that whoever, whether it is an advocate or a policeman, if seen smoking, will be shot dead.

The poster also threatened liquor vend owners against allowing stalls selling cigarettes outside their taverns, or face death.

Undersigned Baljeet Singh Khalsa, the poster said the people should support him to save Punjab from drugs. As the post carried his contact details, police arrested him soon after.

top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019| Our message for voters is stability and security: Raghubar Das
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News