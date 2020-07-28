e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Manimajra SHO bribery case: Special court issues notice to CBI on cop’s plea

Manimajra SHO bribery case: Special court issues notice to CBI on cop’s plea

Kaur moved an application requesting to direct superintendent of Burail jail to keep her separate from other prisoners or undertrials whenever she is sent to judicial custody

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a notice to the investigating agency after suspended SHO Jaswinder Kaur, an accused in ₹5 lakh bribery case, moved an application requesting to direct superintendent of Burail jail to keep her separate from other prisoners or undertrials whenever she is sent to judicial custody.

Kaur who was absconding had surrendered in CBI court on Saturday and is on four-day police custody, which ends on July 29.

Kaur mentioned in the application that she “being working in Chandigarh police for about last 20 years has remained a witness or investigation officer against a number of undertrials and convicted persons who are presently confined in Burail jail including associates of Prem Bisht who might be thinking of taking revenge or harming her in any manner.”

The suspended cop is accused in another 2017 graft case, in which the complainant is Prem Bisht.

The CBI court has directed the investigating agency to file its reply by July 29.

On June 29, the CBI had booked Jaswinder Kaur, the then SHO of Manimajra and middleman Bhagwan Singh on the complaint of Manimajra resident, Gurdeep Singh. He alleged that the SHO had demanded money in lieu of not registering a cheating case against him.

The two are booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

