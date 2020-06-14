e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Markets in Ludhiana wear deserted look amid weekend lockdown restrictions

Markets in Ludhiana wear deserted look amid weekend lockdown restrictions

Shopkeepers rued that there was confusion among them and residents regarding opening of shops due to which many shops remained closed

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:19 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An empty Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Saturday.
An empty Chaura Bazaar in Ludhiana on Saturday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

With the Punjab government imposing stricter lockdown restrictions on weekends, markets in the city wore a deserted look on Saturday. Many shopkeepers kept their shops closed while others kept waiting for customers.

Shopkeepers rued that there was confusion among them and residents regarding opening of shops due to which many shops remained closed. Also, fewer vehicles were seen on roads.

Paramjit Singh, president of the Malhar Road Shopkeepers’ Welfare Association, said ,”Until late on Friday evening, it was being said that shops will remain closed on weekends. But, the administration made an announcement that shops can open till 5pm on Saturday. Due to this, confusion prevailed and many kept their shops closed. Also, the timing is not suitable for business as residents do not leave their houses in the scorching heat”

Inderpal Singh, a shopkeeper in the Chaura Bazar area, said, “There were no customers in the market on Saturday. Business is at an all time low and the government has made it worse by announcing a lockdown on weekdays.”

Malls also wore a deserted look with shopkeepers ruing that business would be hit badly due to weekend lockdown restrictions, as most residents visit malls during evening on weekends.

Manpreet Singh Bunty, president of Akalgarh market garment association, said,” It is another blow to traders who are already reeling under losses. There was no customer in the market and many shopkeepers had to close their shops without selling a single piece. The market association is contemplating agitation against the government in the coming days.”

The bus stand also saw no footfall with the state government imposing restrictions on inter-district movement. Officials said services would resume from Monday onwards.

Kuljit Singh Sodhi, station supervisor of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), said, “We had received directions from the head office and no bus departed from bus stand for any district on Saturday. The residents cannot commute to other districts without e-pass.”

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In