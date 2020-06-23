Medical expert raises alarm, says next 14 days crucial to prevent Covid spread in three Punjab cities

Jun 23, 2020

As Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana have witnessed a quantum surge in Covid-19 cases since Unlock 1.0 was implemented, Dr Bishav Mohan, medical superintendent at Hero Dayanand Medical Heart Institute (HDHI), observed that the rate at which cases are rising, the three major cities have two weeks to control the spread.

Dr Mohan is also part of the Punjab government’s task force that has been constituted to frame policies on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

As per the official details, on June 1, Amritsar had 377 cases, Jalandhar had 245 and Ludhiana had 193 cases.

On June 22, the figurers have multiplied, with positive cases in Amritsar reaching 786, while Jalandhar and Ludhiana recorded 786 and 589 cases respectively.

He said the three cities witnessed exponential growth in the number of positive cases as soon as the curfew was lifted. He said that it was largely due to violation of social distancing norms.

“We have to shun this attitude where rules are followed only if they are enforced. The number of case have risen as people started throwing parties and stopped following social distancing norms,” Dr Mohan said.

Dr Bishav, who with Dr Rajesh Mahajan co-authored a book on preventing spread of the virus titled ‘Lets Defeat Covid-19’, said spreading awareness on the virus is the need of the hour.

According to them, maintaining proper social distancing of at least one metre between yourself and others and wearing masks properly close to the bridge of the nose all the way under the chin are two most important factors responsible for controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“The next 14 days are crucial. Everyone, including government officials, doctors and most importantly people have to show presence of mind. Besides maintaining distance, avoid large gatherings and crowded places. Regularly wash your hands, cover you face with cloth or elbow while coughing or sneezing,” Dr Mohan said.