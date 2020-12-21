e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Military Literature Festival: ‘Armed forces are true reflection of unity in diversity’

Military Literature Festival: ‘Armed forces are true reflection of unity in diversity’

Badal said that at the time of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, large troops were Muslims serving under Italian and French generals

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
General VP Malik (retd)
General VP Malik (retd)(HT PHOTO)
         

On Day3 of the Military Literature Festival, a special session was held virtually on “Pluralism, the defence forces, and the question of who is an Indian”.

The session was attended by General VP Malik (retd), Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Maj Gen AP Singh (retd) and Col Shantanu Pandey; it was moderated by Lt Gen NS Brar (retd).

General Malik said that the armed forces were a true reflection of the basic concept of unity in diversity. “Soldiers from all classes and religions are living together in barracks and eating from the same kitchens. Secularism, discipline, integrity and loyalty are the essential values that are integrated among our men and women,” said he.

“We have great concern about unity and pluralism in the Indian Army,” he said, adding that schools and colleges should play a key role through programmes like NCC, however, sadly a large number of schools were not doing so.

Talking about history, Badal said that at the time of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, large troops were Muslims serving under Italian and French generals.

Gen AP Singh said, “Even though we have different religions, we all live happily; we all are from various classes.” Col Pandey said, “We have a rich history of the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Laxmi Bai, which were beyond casteism and inspirational for us.”

top news
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Jupiter-Saturn great conjunction on December 21: How to watch in India
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Western Railway diverts, short terminates trains due to farmers’ protest in Punjab
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Several EU nations halt UK flights, fearing Covid-19 variant
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Armed with data, TMC counters Shah’s claims on BJP workers’ killings
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
Covid: Will new virus variant impact vaccine? UK PM Boris clarifies amid alarm
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In