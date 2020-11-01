Missing Poonch boy reunited with kin after 1 year

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:59 IST

The Childline India Foundation reunited an 12-year-old boy, who had fled from a madrasa in Delhi after being beaten up by the maulana in September 2019, with his family in the border district of Poonch here on Wednesday.

The missing boy’s father, Kabir Hussain, 39, said, “It was a long nightmare for us. For nearly 14 months we had no clue about his whereabouts. We thought that he might have been killed or died in a mishap.”

Hussain, a truck driver, lives in Mohra Bachai, a remote area of Poonch district. The boy was 11 when he had fled the madrasa where he studied with his elder brother.” Hussain said, “I had sent my sons to Zubaidia Madrasa from where my son fled because Maulana Shahid Iqbal brutally beat him up for not learning the lesson. His legs and arms were held by four students on the directions of the maulana while he beat him up with a bamboo stick.” He alleged that the marks of the beating were still visible on the boy’s body. “I read about Childline in a newspaper and approached them hoping that they could find my son. Subsequently, things started falling in place. They made a video of mine and uploaded it on social media forums and a TV channel with their contact numbers,” he said.

Subzar Ahmad of Childline Poonch said, “It was a tough road for us but we finally succeeded in tracing him with the help of Child Line Ahmedabad and brought him back to Poonch on October 28 where district commissioner Rahul Yadav handed the child to his family.”

“The boy did not return to his family because he was scared that he would be reprimanded by them for running away from the madrasa,” he said. The boy was working with a truck driver in Ahmedabad. District commissioner Rahul Yadav said, “It was heartening to see the young child with his family again. He was found by Childline Foundation with the help of Gujarat Police in Ahmedabad,”

Childline can be reached at helplines numbers 1098, +91-22-68251098, 01965-222213, 01965-222214 and childlinepoonch@gmail.com