MLA Kundu alleges ‘scam’ in sugar mills in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:26 IST

Independent legislator from Meham Balraj Kundu on Friday alleged large scale irregularities in sugar mills across the state since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in Haryana in 2014. He also alleged a scam in allotment of development works in Rohtak and demanded a probe against former state cooperatives minister Manish Grover and deputy commissioner RS Verma.

Interacting with media persons here, Kundu said former minister Manish Grover had caused a huge loss to the state exchequer by showing sugar mills in Haryana in losses during his tenure as a cooperative minister in the BJP-led Khattar government.

“Manish Grover and his family members have been doing business of sheera being used in sugar mills for the past many years. He had purchased sheera from the mills at lower rates and sold it at higher prices, causing a big loss to the state exchequer,” Kundu added.

He also alleged irregularities pertaining to allotment of development works in Rohtak by using ‘unfair’ means to give work to few contractors close to Grover.

“Grover and Rohtak deputy commissioner RS Verma had looted money of common man by allotting development projects at higher prices to favour some firms and contractors. There is a big scam in road construction in the city and the former minister had caused a loss of ₹400 crore to the state exchequer by allotting mall parking project to his close aides with the help of DC Verma. The roads constructed in the last 5 years were of 18cm thickness against the required 24cm. I will raise this issue in the upcoming assembly session and demand a probe in the matter,” Kundu said.

He said Grover will go to jail if a fair probe is conducted into the allotment of development works in the district.

“The DC and administration had appointed teachers at government model school in Rohtak by violating rules and regulations. The teachers of a particular caste were appointed with the consent of school principal,” he added.

Kundu also alleged that Grover was responsible for the loss of lives and damage caused to the property damage during Jat agitation in February 2016.

“Grover was responsible for the conflict between people in the name of caste. He had given money and other resources to people to instigate Jat agitation in February 2016”, he added.

Kundu also accused Grover of denying a BJP ticket to him and forcing him to jump into the poll arena as an independent candidate from Meham.

“People of Rohtak assembly had taught a lesson to this ‘corrupt man (Grover)’ by defeating him in the assembly polls,” he added.

Former minister Manish Grover’s media consultant Naveen Nain said Grover is in Australia and will give a befitting reply to Kundu’s allegations after returning back.

Despite repeated attempts, Rohtak DC RS Verma could not be reached for a comment.