Netaji’s statue unveiled in Ambala

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:59 IST

Haryana home minister Anil Vij inaugurated a statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary at Subhash Park in Ambala Cantt on Thursday .

The statue was built at a cost of ₹26 lakh and is 12 feet tall. It has been prepared by Padma Bhushan artisan Ram V Sutar from Maharashtra. Sutar has also designed the Statue of Unity, the tallest statue in the world, in Gujarat.

Speaking during the occasion, Vij lauded the efforts of Netaji in the fight for freedom against the British Empire.

“Netaji deserves greater respect due to his sacrifice for the nation but Congress never did justice to him. His death is still a mystery and previous governments have never investigated it seriously,” Vij said.

He said around ₹18 crore have been invested in the beatification of Subhash Park that will have a boating club, a food corner and open-air theatre among other facilities. He said this will encourage more tourists to come and visit the statue and instil patriotic value in their minds.