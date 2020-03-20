e-paper
NGO organises walk despite advisory

NGO organises walk despite advisory

chandigarh Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:38 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
An NGO, Yuvsatta, in association with Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society (CSACS) and Earth Day Network India organised a ‘Corona Virus (COVID-19) Awareness Walk’ in which 40 volunteers of the NGO participated.

The group went around the Bapudham Colony, Sector 26, asking people to take precautions against the virus. Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh, in-charge of Sector 26 police post, flagged-off the walk. This, despite the fact that there is an advisory by the UT administration and the Government of India to practise social distancing and avoid crowds.

