e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 01, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Night curfew back in Punjab, fine for not wearing masks doubled to ₹1,000 from today

Night curfew back in Punjab, fine for not wearing masks doubled to ₹1,000 from today

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had announced the fresh curbs after a Covid review meeting, warning people against letting their guard down amid the grim situation in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and fears of a second wave in state.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The curbs, which shall be reviewed on December 15, also restrict the opening timings of all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30pm, while the decision on closing liquor vends will be taken at the deputy commissioner level.
The curbs, which shall be reviewed on December 15, also restrict the opening timings of all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30pm, while the decision on closing liquor vends will be taken at the deputy commissioner level. (HT file photo)
         

Though the number of Covid-19 cases decreased in Punjab in November as compared to October, night curfew has been re-imposed in the state and fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing has been doubled from Tuesday amid fears of a second wave of the coronavirus infection.

The curbs, which shall be reviewed on December 15, also restrict the opening timings of all hotels, restaurants and marriage palaces till 9.30pm, while the decision on closing liquor vends will be taken at the deputy commissioner level.

“Night curfew will remain in force from 10pm to 5am from December 1,” chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh had announced after chairing a Covid review meeting last week, warning people against letting their guard down amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi-NCR, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana and fears of a second wave in Punjab.

Also read: India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down

An official spokesperson said that the fine for not following Covid-appropriate behaviour shall be hiked from the present ₹500 to ₹1,000.

Given the inflow of patients from Delhi for treatment in Punjab, it has also been decided to review and optimise the beds availability in the state’s private hospitals.

CONTAINING THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS

Punjab was able to contain the threat of the virus further in November when it added fewer new cases as compared to previous months. This was the second consecutive month in which the state saw a decrease in fresh cases.

The daily average of cases in November was 614 against 637 in October. In all, the state witnessed 18,433 cases in November against a total of 19,772 in October.

Also, the state’s total deaths due to the virus in November also came down to 604 as compared to 797 in October, the state health department’s media bulletin said.

The state witnessed the pandemic peak in September.

However, the number of active cases nearly doubled from 4,195 on November 1 to 7,842 on November 29.

tags
top news
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Farmer leaders meet to decide Centre’s offer, say no state-specific package
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Night curfew back in Punjab, Covid fines doubled from today
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Court to hear anticipatory bail pleas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know
When and which Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia
When and which Covid-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia
Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record
Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
‘Delhi chalo’: Centre invites farmers for talks today as protests intensify
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In