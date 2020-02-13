e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / No construction in Aravallis without nod from high- powered committee: Haryana government to HC

No construction in Aravallis without nod from high- powered committee: Haryana government to HC

chandigarh Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Haryana government on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that no construction will be allowed in the Aravalli Hills without prior permission from a Centre-appointed high-powered committee.

The state’s additional advocate general Deepak Balyan told the high court bench of chief justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli that only those constructions will be allowed, which have been approved by a committee set up by the Centre. Any other construction raised would be considered illegal and will be liable to be demolished.

The high court was hearing a May 2018 public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a Gurugram resident, Harinder Dhingra, seeking ban on construction activity in the Aravallis.

As per the PIL, the Central government notification of 1992 says Aravallis are forest area, parts of which fall in Gurugram, Faridabad and Mewat. As per the petitioner, opening up of more areas in the Aravallis for construction will only benefit illegal farmhouse owners. In the past, multiple efforts have been made by the real estate lobby to declare parts of the Aravallis as agriculture area. The state government is trying to dilute conditions applicable on natural conservation zones too, the petitioner had alleged.

He had also questioned construction of a slaughter house in Bandhwari and a proposed road known as Greater Southern Peripheral Road passing through Aravallis, stating that it would lead to cutting of thousands of trees and environmental degradation.

The government, however, told court that the road in question was being constructed with the permission of a high-powered committee. As of the slaughterhouse in question, it does not fall under the Aravalli hill area.

tags
top news
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News