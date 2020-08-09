e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / No incentives, long duty hours, say nurses as 100 SPS Hospital staffers go on strike

No incentives, long duty hours, say nurses as 100 SPS Hospital staffers go on strike

Nurses allege they are doing double shifts, wear PPE kits for 12 hours which prevents them from going to the toilet or drinking water; and not given Rs 200 for Covid duty as promised

chandigarh Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Nurses protesting against long duty hours and other grievances at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Nurses protesting against long duty hours and other grievances at SPS Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.(HT Photo)
         

Over a 100 staffers, including ward boys and nursing attendants of SPS Hospital here went on strike on Sunday to protest against long working hours and non-payment of incentives for Covid duty and raised slogans against the hospital authorities.

Even as patients were inconvenienced, hospital authorities said they were following government orders and had informed the district authorities about the matter.

The employees accused the human resource (HR) department of the hospital for violating labour rights and alleged that they are being made to work for over 12 hours wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits during which they could not use the toilet or drink water.

They said promises to pay each nurse Rs200 extra for Covid-19 duty had not been honoured. Not just that, “Our carry home salary, which is a mere Rs 13,000 after deduction, is getting delayed,” said Jaipreet, one of the protesting nurses.

A majority of nurses were working in double shifts. At times just two nurses were handling nearly 15 patients, many of them on ventilators. Many nurses have tested positive while treating the patients, claimed Jaipreet.

The change of duty roster proved to be the latest trigger as nurses were asked to perform two morning, two evening and two night duties in a week.

When the nurses did not want the changes incorporated they were “ made to go from one department to another. After no one listened to our demand we were left with no option but stage a protest,” said two other nurses Gurpreet and Harpreet Kaur.

‘No talks with authorities’

When asked to comment, medical superintendent Dr Rajiv Kundra said that instead of talking to the authorities and trying to resolve the issue, the nursing staff went on strike.

“No one approached us and tried to resolve the issue,” he added, saying the roster had been changed following government directions.

“The authorities have directed us to accommodate more Covid patients. So we made changes in the roster and used the staff deployed on non- productive duties for the treatment of Covid patients. As nurses have gone on strike against the new arrangement, we have informed the officials of the district administration to look into the matter,” said Dr Kundra.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said as staging a protest violated the Epidemic Act, “I urge the staff and hospital authorities to resolve the matter amicably.”

A number of patients, meanwhile were inconvenienced due to the strike.

Kulwinder Kaur said her father-in-law who suffered from renal problems could not get his regular dialysis at the hospital. “ My father- in- law was not feeling well today so we rushed him to the hospital, but the hospital authorities refused to admit him and asked us to take him to another hospital. Even the doctor is not answering our call. In such a situation where shall we go?” she asked.

tags
top news
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Sonia Gandhi to lead party, new leader in not too distant future: Congress
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s remark
LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 868 new Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Madhya Pradesh reports 868 new Covid-19 cases
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei opens a Twitter account in Hindi
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In