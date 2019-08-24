No more free vaccines for dog-bite victims from outside Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 01:04 IST

The municipal corporation will no longer be providing free vaccination for dog-bite victims coming from outside the city.

Complying with the UT administration’s directions, the municipal corporation (MC) has fixed Rs 100 per dose for anti-rabies vaccine and Rs 50 per dose for anti-rabies serum for those coming to local government dispensaries from Panchkula, Mohali and elsewhere.

The facility is free of cost for those living in Chandigarh but subject to production of residence proof. Employees working in Chandigarh can avail free vaccination on showing identity card.

Medical officer health Dr Amrit Warring said that the letter regarding fixing of rates was received last week. Accordingly, it has been sent to all dispensaries for compliance.

In Chandigarh, two dispensaries in Sector 19 and 38 exclusively treat dog-bite patients.

HOUSE PASSED IT LAST YEAR

UT’s letter came after the MC general house in December last year resolved not to give the facility of free serum and vaccinations to dog-bite patients coming from outside Chandigarh. An official, however, said that rates fixed for vaccination for non-residents are still nominal. Anti-rabies vaccine costs Rs 400-500 in open market while the serum costs even more.

Meanwhile, medical officer of health Dr Amrit Warring said that there is no death of vaccination stock in dispensaries. “Stock worth Rs 40 lakh has already been procured. In future, it will be refilled on time as permission has already been taken from MC not to delay the purchase,” he said.

