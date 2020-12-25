No winter break for PU depts, regional centres this session

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 02:17 IST

Panjab University (PU) has announced that there will be no winter break for teaching departments and regional centres of the varsity this academic session. However, affiliated and constituent colleges will have a break from December 25 to 31, as PU had already announced it earlier.

PU’s officiating dean university instruction (DUI) VR Sinha said, “The decision to skip the winter break was taken to avoid academic loss.”

This year, teaching for the first semester of 2020-21 academic session had got delayed due to the pandemic. The varsity is scheduled to have its semester exams from February.