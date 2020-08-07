e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Odd-even rule back in Chandigarh’s congested markets

Odd-even rule back in Chandigarh’s congested markets

Order also imposed on internal market of Sector 8 that houses various eateries

chandigarh Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents crowd the inner market of Sector 8 even as the number of covid cases continues to rise daily in Chandigarh. (HT File)
         

The Chandigarh administration on Friday reintroduced odd-even system for opening shops in congested markets of the city. It will come into effect from Saturday.

In addition to ‘rehri’ markets, the internal market of Sector 8 that houses various eateries will also open on odd-even basis.

In the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by UT administrator VPS Badnore, it was also decided that the scooter repair market in Sector 43 will remain closed on all Sundays and some shops in the mobile market at Sector 22 will remain shut for the next six days.

The order on congested markets were issued on the basis of recommendations received from the committee headed by the UT finance secretary to contain the spread of infection. It was constituted in the wake of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the last one month and reports of violation of social distancing norms in congested markets.

Under the system, odd- and even-numbered shops in the market are opened an alternate days. On August 8, shops with even number will open, and August 9, odd-numbered shops will open.

All booths, shops and SCOs that are joined together will be considered as a single unit. In such cases, the lowest number will be considered for deciding odd and even. For example, if SCO numbers 1 and 2 are joined together, it will be treated as a single SCO with number 1.

Subdivisional magistrates will coordinate with markets associations for smooth functioning and strict enforcement of the orders. The administration will review the decision after a week.

During the meeting, Badnore directed all three chiefs of medical institutions to take greater care of co-morbid patients and to ensure that fatalities are kept at the minimum. He also directed the PGIMER to start rapid antigen testing, so that a large number of people could be covered in a short time. The administrator said that dedicated teams in ambulances could carry kits to take samples and conduct tests on the spot in different areas.

Markets to be covered

Internal market, Sector 8

Patel Market, Sector 15

Palika Bazar, Sector 19

Sadar Market, Sector 19

Azad Market, Sector 20

Palace Market, Sector 20

Booth Market, Sector 21

Shastri Market, Sector 22

Janta Market, Sector 27

Krishna Market, Sector 41

Market near Burail Chowk

Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into gorge; 20 dead
Govt orders probe into Air India crash, first team leaves for Kozhikode at 2 am
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Kerala plane crash: All passengers evacuated from crash site, urgent meeting called in Delhi
Covid-19: 600k Asha, Anganwadi staff on 2-day strike over payments
Kozhikode crash: Pilots among 20 dead; PM Modi speaks to Kerala CM; NDRF rushed
