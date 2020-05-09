e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal; count now 52

Two more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal; count now 52

The youth was under home quarantine and his sample was sent for testing after Hamirpur authorities alerted the Kangra counterparts

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The district authorities have now started his contact mapping. 
The district authorities have now started his contact mapping.  (HT Photo)
         

Two more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 52. The number of active cases in the state is now 11.

Additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman said the new cases include a 32-year-old youth, a resident of Gheena panchayat in Nagorta Bagwan sub-division of Kangra district.

He had returned from Delhi on April 26, where he lived with a man from Badsar of Hamirpur district, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The youth was under home quarantine and his sample was sent for testing after Hamirpur authorities alerted the Kangra counterparts. The district authorities have now started his contact mapping.

The other patient is a 52-year-old man from Galod area of Hamirpur district. He also returned from Delhi three days ago and had symptoms of infection.

Himachal Pradesh has seen 12 cases, including a fatality, in the past six days.

A youngster from Jogindernagar of Mandi district, who had returned from Delhi on April 29, tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. Next, a 21-year-old man from Sarkaghat in Mandi who had also travelled back from Delhi after undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment, died of the contagion at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. His mother also tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday two people from Chamba and one from Kangra had tested positive for Covid-19. Chamba patients had a travel history to Baddi while Kangra man returned from Delhi.

On Friday, four people had tested positive for Covid-19. They included a man from Hamirpur and another from Kangra. A two-year-old girl from Chamba had also tested positive. She is the daughter of one of the two Covid patients who tested positive on Wednesday. Apart from it, a 30-year-old woman also tested positive.

So far 51 cases have been reported in the state, Una is the worst affected district with a total of 17 cases followed by nine each in Solan and Chamba. Eight cases have been reported in Kangra, three in Hamirpur, two each in Sirmaur and Mandi and one in Shimla.

