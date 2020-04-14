e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / One more tests positive for Covid-19 in HP, tally now 33

One more tests positive for Covid-19 in HP, tally now 33

A resident of Kuthera Kherla village in Amb sub-division of the district is the primary contact of Tablighi Jamaat workers who were tested positive earlier this month.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020 19:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla/Dharamshala
Hindustantimes
         

One more person with links to Tablighi Jamaat tested positive for Covid-19 in Una district, taking the total number of cases to 33.

A resident of Kuthera Kherla village in Amb sub-division of the district is the primary contact of Tablighi Jamaat workers who were tested positive earlier this month.

Kuthera Kherla village has emerged as a major hotspot in the state with 11 cases. With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 16.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday extended the curfew till May 3. The order to this effect was issued by additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman. The government has also made wearing face masks mandatory while stepping out of homes. Earlier, the masks were mandatory only in areas marked as Covid-19 hotspots.

