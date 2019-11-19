e-paper
Over ₹7 lakh distributed to 143 farmers who did not burn stubble: Haryana chief secy

She said the deputy commissioners will also ensure that no incident of stubble burning is reported in the coming two days and a close watch should be kept on the matter

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Tuesday said that as per the directions of the Supreme Court an incentive amount of ₹7. 28 lakh has been distributed among 143 small and marginal farmers who did not burn their crop residue.

The chief secretary gave this information in a meeting held through video conferencing with the deputy commissioners. Directing the deputy commissioners, Arora said that matters related to giving ₹1,000 per acre to be given as operational cost to the Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) or Straw Baler unit owners for management of stubble should also be done on a priority basis. She said that the amount should be released after verification.

She said the deputy commissioners will also ensure that no incident of stubble burning is reported in the coming two days and a close watch should be kept on the matter.

The chief secretary said that the harvesting of paddy crops is in the final stages, so officers and people should work cautiously. She said that the National Green Tribunal is very serious about the damage being done to the environment because of stubble burning. She said that no negligence in the duty will be tolerated.

Agriculture officials informed that there has been 31.07% decrease in incidents of stubble burning this year compared to the previous year.

